Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

