CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $552,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
SCHM stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $78.07.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.