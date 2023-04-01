ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.
ABVC BioPharma Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of ABVC BioPharma stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. ABVC BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.
About ABVC BioPharma
