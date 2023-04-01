Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 56 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $225.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.