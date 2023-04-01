Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 339 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $133.84 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

