Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $345.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.78. The company has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

