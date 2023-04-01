Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.