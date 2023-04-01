Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,828 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.
Insider Activity at Envestnet
Envestnet Trading Up 2.4 %
ENV opened at $58.67 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
Read More
