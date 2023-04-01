Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $67,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $329.87 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.80.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.58.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

