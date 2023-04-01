SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $332.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

