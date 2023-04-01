Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coursera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Coursera Stock Up 6.9 %
NYSE COUR opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
