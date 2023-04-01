Evercore ISI Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $100.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.78.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,848,000 after acquiring an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

