Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,541,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

