Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.
Simply Good Foods Price Performance
Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,541,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
Further Reading
