TD Securities Cuts Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target to $8.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.78. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 0.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

