JB Capital LLC Invests $234,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $821.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $763.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $740.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.