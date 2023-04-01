Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

