JB Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

REZ opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.76. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $100.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56.

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

