JB Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DSI stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $88.81.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

