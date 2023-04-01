930 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SNA opened at $246.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.87. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

