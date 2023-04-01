50,000 Shares in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LumiraDx by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 377,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

LMDX stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. LumiraDx Limited has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

Several analysts recently commented on LMDX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

