JB Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,258 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IEF opened at $99.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $107.62.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

