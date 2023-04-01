Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Boosted by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

