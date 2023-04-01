Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,899 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 868,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

