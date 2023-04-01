JB Capital LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JB Capital LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,605 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

