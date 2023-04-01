JB Capital LLC Buys New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $122.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

