JB Capital LLC Invests $310,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX opened at $444.67 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $501.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.54 and its 200 day moving average is $374.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.