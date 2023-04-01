Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 822 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

