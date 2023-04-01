Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

