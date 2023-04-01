Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

