iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 239,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 91,908 shares.The stock last traded at $69.13 and had previously closed at $68.71.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,237,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

