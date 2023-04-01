Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.43

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 924885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

