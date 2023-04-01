Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.43

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 924885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.
Guardant Health Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.