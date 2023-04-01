Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 240,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 143,878 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

