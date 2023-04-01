ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 124,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 199,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

