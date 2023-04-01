CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.46

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 497947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Articles

