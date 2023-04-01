CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.38

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 16004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.42 price target on shares of CIBT Education Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$28.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49.

CIBT Education Group ( TSE:MBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.33 million during the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

