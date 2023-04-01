Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 8945752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Blue River Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.
About Blue River Resources
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
