Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (VCNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1473 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of VCNS stock opened at 26.32 on Friday. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 12 month low of 24.13 and a 12 month high of 27.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 25.64 and its 200 day moving average is 25.47.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.