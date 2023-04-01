CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 40317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

