Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.73

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 19204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a market cap of $551.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,298 shares of company stock worth $164,412. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

