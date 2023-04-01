G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Announces Thrice Yearly Dividend of $0.59

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) announced a Thrice Yearly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:WILC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.72. G. Willi-Food International has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

