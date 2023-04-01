Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

