Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

