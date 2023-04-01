Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.15. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.