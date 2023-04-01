Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $2,171,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

