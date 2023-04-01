Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,635,000 after acquiring an additional 383,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,484,000 after acquiring an additional 259,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

EWBC stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

