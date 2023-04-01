Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $112.36 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

