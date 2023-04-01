Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 5,235 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,084 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $9,275,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181,998 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,276,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.77. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

