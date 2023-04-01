Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Insider Transactions at State Street

State Street Price Performance

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

