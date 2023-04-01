Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $159.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.72. The company has a market cap of $360.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $159.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

