Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $47,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,302 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

